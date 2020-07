PrairieGrass Apartments

Amenities

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee. Nestled off the beaten path and surrounded by a sea of prairie grasses, yet close to a neighborhood of top schools and shopping. We have something for everyone! Studios, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom homes, many with attached private garages. High end finishes throughout each apartment home including private washer/dryer. The community offers a long menu of fabulous amenities, including a Community Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Resort-style Outdoor Pool, Outdoor TV Lounge and Grilling Station, 24/7 Fitness Facility, Car Wash Station, Pet Park and Pet Wash. Top it off with our "service-centric" on-site team of professionals, ready daily to make your home its best! Please call for an appointment today.