Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

Income Restricted - Russell Lamson

209 W 5th St · (319) 505-8795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA 50701
Downtown Waterloo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-403 · Avail. Jul 19

$524

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Unit 1-806 · Avail. now

$598

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 383 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-404 · Avail. Sep 6

$598

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Russell Lamson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
gym
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
business center
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The past and present live harmoniously together in the magnificently restored Russell Lamson Hotel. Here you can enjoy relaxing scenic river views and walk to downtown shopping, restaurants & entertainment. The new and completely renovated 8-story Russell Lamson building offers luxury living at a truly affordable price. Our community consists of 90 remodeled apartment homes, each of which has been equipped with new kitchen cabinets, flooring and appliances. Units include a dishwasher and individually-controlled center heating and cooling systems. Heat, cooling, water and trash removal are included in your rent. We offer a full list of resident amenities including an exercise facility, media learning center, laundry facilities, controlled entrance and a professional on-site management team. Become apart of the vibrant Russell Lamson community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Same as rent
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
Parking Details: Off street parking also monthly covered parking ($).
Storage Details: Each unit has a storage unit downstairs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have any available units?
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson has 3 units available starting at $524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have?
Some of Income Restricted - Russell Lamson's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Russell Lamson currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - Russell Lamson pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have accessible units?
Yes, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson has accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have units with dishwashers?
No, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Income Restricted - Russell Lamson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Income Restricted - Russell Lamson has units with air conditioning.
