Income Restricted - Russell Lamson

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking gym air conditioning package receiving

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator parking gym on-site laundry accepts section 8 business center internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The past and present live harmoniously together in the magnificently restored Russell Lamson Hotel. Here you can enjoy relaxing scenic river views and walk to downtown shopping, restaurants & entertainment. The new and completely renovated 8-story Russell Lamson building offers luxury living at a truly affordable price. Our community consists of 90 remodeled apartment homes, each of which has been equipped with new kitchen cabinets, flooring and appliances. Units include a dishwasher and individually-controlled center heating and cooling systems. Heat, cooling, water and trash removal are included in your rent. We offer a full list of resident amenities including an exercise facility, media learning center, laundry facilities, controlled entrance and a professional on-site management team. Become apart of the vibrant Russell Lamson community today!