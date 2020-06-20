All apartments in Waterloo
Find more places like 821 W 8th St Apartment C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterloo, IA
/
821 W 8th St Apartment C
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:52 AM

821 W 8th St Apartment C

821 West 8th Street · (319) 349-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waterloo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

821 West 8th Street, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is now available! Stove and refrigerator are provided.
Schools: Lowell Elementary, Bunger Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: Water, sewer, garbage.
Average Utility Bill: $75
Move-In Costs: Deposit $450, Rent $450
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: N/A
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have any available units?
821 W 8th St Apartment C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have?
Some of 821 W 8th St Apartment C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W 8th St Apartment C currently offering any rent specials?
821 W 8th St Apartment C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W 8th St Apartment C pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 W 8th St Apartment C is pet friendly.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C offer parking?
No, 821 W 8th St Apartment C does not offer parking.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 W 8th St Apartment C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have a pool?
No, 821 W 8th St Apartment C does not have a pool.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have accessible units?
No, 821 W 8th St Apartment C does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 W 8th St Apartment C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 W 8th St Apartment C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 W 8th St Apartment C has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 821 W 8th St Apartment C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St
Waterloo, IA 50701

Similar Pages

Waterloo 2 BedroomsWaterloo 3 Bedrooms
Waterloo Apartments with BalconyWaterloo Apartments with Parking
Waterloo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Falls, IA
Marion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity