516 West 6th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

516 West 6th Street

516 W 6th St · (319) 349-2975
Location

516 W 6th St, Waterloo, IA 50701
Church Row Historic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This first level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: All, except electric and gas
Average Utility Bill: $50/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $500, Rent $500
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Central N/A
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

