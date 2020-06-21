All apartments in Waterloo
2836 Independence Ave. #2
2836 Independence Ave. #2

2836 Independence Avenue · (319) 349-2975
Location

2836 Independence Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50707
Maywood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor. All utilities are included, except for electric. Fridge and stove will be provided.
Schools: Highland Elementary, Bunger Middle School, East High School
Utilities Included: Water, sewer, garbage, gas
Average Utilities: $50-60
Move-In Costs: $625 Deposit, $625 Rent
Lawn/Snow: Landlord responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Window ACs
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis
Section 8: Not Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have any available units?
2836 Independence Ave. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have?
Some of 2836 Independence Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Independence Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Independence Ave. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Independence Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterloo.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 offer parking?
No, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Independence Ave. #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2836 Independence Ave. #2 has units with air conditioning.
