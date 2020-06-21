2836 Independence Ave. #2

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor. All utilities are included, except for electric. Fridge and stove will be provided.
Schools: Highland Elementary, Bunger Middle School, East High School
Utilities Included: Water, sewer, garbage, gas
Average Utilities: $50-60
Move-In Costs: $625 Deposit, $625 Rent
Lawn/Snow: Landlord responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Window ACs
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis
Section 8: Not Applicable