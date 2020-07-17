211 Fereday Court Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Description: This second level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.

Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School

Utilities Included: All, except electric and gas

Average Utility Bill: $50/month

Move-In Costs: Deposit $475, Rent $475

Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility

Washer/Dryer: N/A

AC: Window Unit

Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month

Section 8: Applicable