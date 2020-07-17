All apartments in Waterloo
Find more places like 211 Fereday Court Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterloo, IA
/
211 Fereday Court Unit C
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

211 Fereday Court Unit C

211 Fereday Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waterloo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

211 Fereday Court, Waterloo, IA 50701
Church Row Historic

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This second level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: All, except electric and gas
Average Utility Bill: $50/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $475, Rent $475
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Window Unit
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have any available units?
211 Fereday Court Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have?
Some of 211 Fereday Court Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Fereday Court Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
211 Fereday Court Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Fereday Court Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Fereday Court Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C offer parking?
No, 211 Fereday Court Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Fereday Court Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have a pool?
No, 211 Fereday Court Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have accessible units?
No, 211 Fereday Court Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Fereday Court Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Fereday Court Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Fereday Court Unit C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St
Waterloo, IA 50701

Similar Pages

Waterloo 2 BedroomsWaterloo Apartments with Garages
Waterloo Apartments with ParkingWaterloo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Waterloo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IACedar Falls, IA
Marion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy UniversityCoe College
University of Northern Iowa