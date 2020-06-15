All apartments in Waterloo
Waterloo, IA
1222 Cornwall Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1222 Cornwall Avenue

1222 Cornwall Avenue · (319) 486-6864
Location

1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 Cornwall Avenue · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home. Located in the Kittrell Elementary and Hoover Middle school districts and 1 mile from West High. Great ranch style layout with beautiful hardwood floors.

Set in a quiet neighborhood, you're still only three minutes from Highway 218, five minutes to Highway 20, and fifteen minutes to anywhere in town. Less than fifteen minute drive to all John Deere facilities.

Apply online at www.hawthornerentals.com.

CALL or TEXT 319-486-6864 for more information.

(RLNE3157386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have any available units?
1222 Cornwall Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1222 Cornwall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Cornwall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Cornwall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Cornwall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Cornwall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Cornwall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
