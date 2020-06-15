Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home. Located in the Kittrell Elementary and Hoover Middle school districts and 1 mile from West High. Great ranch style layout with beautiful hardwood floors.



Set in a quiet neighborhood, you're still only three minutes from Highway 218, five minutes to Highway 20, and fifteen minutes to anywhere in town. Less than fifteen minute drive to all John Deere facilities.



Apply online at www.hawthornerentals.com.



CALL or TEXT 319-486-6864 for more information.



(RLNE3157386)