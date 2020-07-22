All apartments in Waterloo
120 Sherwood Court #6
120 Sherwood Court #6

120 Sherwood Ct · (319) 349-2975
120 Sherwood Ct, Waterloo, IA 50701

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This second level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: All, except electric and gas
Average Utility Bill: $50/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $500, Rent $500
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Laundry Room
AC: Central AC
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

