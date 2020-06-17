All apartments in Waterloo
114 1/2 Allen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

114 1/2 Allen

114 1/2 Allen St · (888) 508-6188
Location

114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA 50701
Church Row Historic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 1/2 Allen · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300

Newly remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom one bathroom duplex apartment. All utilities included. Lawn care and snow removal provided. Pets welcome. Section 8 welcome. $575/month

Our applications are FREE for current residents of Iowa. If from out of state, there will be a $30.00 fee in order to obtain a detailed background check before lease signing. ALL APPLICANTS SHOULD READ OUR "DO YOU QUALIFY" PAGE BEFORE COMPLETING AN APPLICATION!

Please be sure to read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com
If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com
There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.

Everyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states, OTHER OCCUPANTS, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved, we will contact you to schedule a showing.
Please be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. If this advertisement is still posted on our website, then the unit is still available. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.

We abide by all HUD and Equal Housing standards.

Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you. Please feel free to contact us at 888-508-6188 from 8:00 am 8:00 pm. Please be sure to leave a detailed message if we dont answer and we will return your call at our earliest convenience.

Mark Pregler, Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Iowa
Pregler Properties LLC - Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

(RLNE5597452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

