1003 1/2 Grant Street

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is now available! Tenant is only responsible for electric and gas. Stove and refrigerator are provided.
Schools: Lowell Elementary, Bunger Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: All except electric and gas.
Average Utilities: $40-50
Move-In Costs: Deposit $550, Rent $550
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Window unit in apartment
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable