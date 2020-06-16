All apartments in Waterloo
1003 1/2 Grant Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:51 AM

1003 1/2 Grant Street

1003 1/2 Grant Ave · (319) 349-2975
Location

1003 1/2 Grant Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is now available! Tenant is only responsible for electric and gas. Stove and refrigerator are provided.
Schools: Lowell Elementary, Bunger Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: All except electric and gas.
Average Utilities: $40-50
Move-In Costs: Deposit $550, Rent $550
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: N/A
AC: Window unit in apartment
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

