Amenities

Offering a spacious 1 bedroom, one bath apartment. The living room has also been used as a 2nd bedroom. Has ample storage, walk in closets, a closet that had been used as a cozy reading room or small office. Full size appliances, soon to have a new stackable washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, off street parking, close to downtown Washington.