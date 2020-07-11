Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit

1st Floor Available in Urbandale with Heat & Internet & Cable PAID - Apply online and be approved within 24 hours.

https://www.urbangreen-apts.com/vacancies



*Flexible Lease Terms

*Ask about Preferred Employer Discounts



Located in Urbandale, Urban Green is near access to bike

trails and is close to 80/35. Utilities include: basic cable, internet, heat, snow removal, and

lawn care.



Apartment Features:

Air Conditioning

Large Picture Windows

Designer Faux Wood Blinds

Lots of Large Closet Space

Double Kitchen Sinks

Additional Storage Available

Self-cleaning Ovens



Community Features:

Pet Friendly

Swimming Pool

Playground

Bike Trail

Picnic and Barbecue Facilities

Convenient Laundry Facilities Inside Each Building $.75 to wash and $.75 to Dry.



11-14 month lease term required. Resident pays Electric, water, sewer & trash. Average is $50-100 pending usage and number of occupants. Gas is paid by Landlord which includes heat and heating of the water. Cable and Internet Complimentary with rent.



*Video is not of exact unit available but is similar* This unit will be available for April Move In.



