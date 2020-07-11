Amenities
1st Floor Available in Urbandale with Heat & Internet & Cable PAID - Apply online and be approved within 24 hours.
https://www.urbangreen-apts.com/vacancies
*Flexible Lease Terms
*Ask about Preferred Employer Discounts
Located in Urbandale, Urban Green is near access to bike
trails and is close to 80/35. Utilities include: basic cable, internet, heat, snow removal, and
lawn care.
Apartment Features:
Air Conditioning
Large Picture Windows
Designer Faux Wood Blinds
Lots of Large Closet Space
Double Kitchen Sinks
Additional Storage Available
Self-cleaning Ovens
Community Features:
Pet Friendly
Swimming Pool
Playground
Bike Trail
Picnic and Barbecue Facilities
Convenient Laundry Facilities Inside Each Building $.75 to wash and $.75 to Dry.
11-14 month lease term required. Resident pays Electric, water, sewer & trash. Average is $50-100 pending usage and number of occupants. Gas is paid by Landlord which includes heat and heating of the water. Cable and Internet Complimentary with rent.
*Video is not of exact unit available but is similar* This unit will be available for April Move In.
(RLNE3581215)