Urbandale, IA
Urban Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Urban Green

7715 Hickman Rd · (515) 468-6213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50322

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7707 Hickman Rd #40 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
1st Floor Available in Urbandale with Heat & Internet & Cable PAID - Apply online and be approved within 24 hours.
https://www.urbangreen-apts.com/vacancies

*Flexible Lease Terms
*Ask about Preferred Employer Discounts

Located in Urbandale, Urban Green is near access to bike
trails and is close to 80/35. Utilities include: basic cable, internet, heat, snow removal, and
lawn care.

Apartment Features:
Air Conditioning
Large Picture Windows
Designer Faux Wood Blinds
Lots of Large Closet Space
Double Kitchen Sinks
Additional Storage Available
Self-cleaning Ovens

Community Features:
Pet Friendly
Swimming Pool
Playground
Bike Trail
Picnic and Barbecue Facilities
Convenient Laundry Facilities Inside Each Building $.75 to wash and $.75 to Dry.

11-14 month lease term required. Resident pays Electric, water, sewer & trash. Average is $50-100 pending usage and number of occupants. Gas is paid by Landlord which includes heat and heating of the water. Cable and Internet Complimentary with rent.

*Video is not of exact unit available but is similar* This unit will be available for April Move In.

(RLNE3581215)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $40 per application
Deposit: $350
Additional: Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Green have any available units?
Urban Green has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Urbandale, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Urbandale Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban Green have?
Some of Urban Green's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Green currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Green is pet friendly.
Does Urban Green offer parking?
Yes, Urban Green offers parking.
Does Urban Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Urban Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Green have a pool?
Yes, Urban Green has a pool.
Does Urban Green have accessible units?
No, Urban Green does not have accessible units.
Does Urban Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Green has units with dishwashers.
