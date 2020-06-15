Amenities
106 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court. Secured entry, glass-top stove, fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, all supplied appliance. Central air and heat. Condo is within walking distance of UIHC, nursing, law, dental, Kinnick, University Heights Farmers Market ... etc.
Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord covers snow removal, lawn care and trash.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5803448)