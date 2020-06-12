/
2 bedroom apartments
68 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
400 Stephans St
400 Stephans Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Completely redone VERY LARGE 1800+ sq. ft 2-bedroom apartment. Like two apartments in one with large 2nd floor master with on-suite soaking tub (nice view) and hand shower. All new Kitchen, new appliances and all new flooring throughout.
621 Calla Lilly Way
621 Calla Lily Way, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Calla Lilly Way in Tiffin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
Weber
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Northwest
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
Penn
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
North Ridge
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
891 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage
Kirkwood
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.
Penn
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
North Ridge
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
Northwest
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
University of Iowa
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
Northwest
2610 Westwinds Drive
2610 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2610 Westwinds Drive #08 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.
Northwest
758 Westwinds Drive
758 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Northwest
734 Westwinds Drive
734 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] unit features living room with large window and in-wall AC/Boiler Heat.
Northwest
728 Westwinds Drive
728 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 NOTE: Dishwasher and deck/patio shown in video. 728 Westwinds Drive #5 does not include a dishwasher or have a deck/patio. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.