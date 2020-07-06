All apartments in Tiffin
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

523 Kimberlite Street

523 Kimberlite Street · (319) 313-4222
Location

523 Kimberlite Street, Tiffin, IA 52340

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**
SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21
**SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date.

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin. This 3rd floor unit features a living room with fireplace and walk-out deck, a kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and microwave and spacious bedrooms with large closets. Washer and Dryer are in unit and rent includes a 1 car garage.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Tiffin

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Kimberlite Street have any available units?
523 Kimberlite Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Kimberlite Street have?
Some of 523 Kimberlite Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Kimberlite Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 Kimberlite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Kimberlite Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Kimberlite Street is pet friendly.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 Kimberlite Street offers parking.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Kimberlite Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street have a pool?
No, 523 Kimberlite Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street have accessible units?
No, 523 Kimberlite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Kimberlite Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Kimberlite Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Kimberlite Street does not have units with air conditioning.
