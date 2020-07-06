523 Kimberlite Street

Amenities
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**
SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21
**SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date.
[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin. This 3rd floor unit features a living room with fireplace and walk-out deck, a kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and microwave and spacious bedrooms with large closets. Washer and Dryer are in unit and rent includes a 1 car garage.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Tiffin
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
