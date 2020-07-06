523 Kimberlite Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**

SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21

**SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date.



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin. This 3rd floor unit features a living room with fireplace and walk-out deck, a kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and microwave and spacious bedrooms with large closets. Washer and Dryer are in unit and rent includes a 1 car garage.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Tiffin



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.