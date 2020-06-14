All apartments in Sumner
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2

1202 N Railroad St · No Longer Available
Location

1202 N Railroad St, Sumner, IA 50674

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We have a 2 bedroom apartment available June 1st located in Sumner. $550 per month + deposit. Pet friendly- $50 per month/per pet. Single stall garage included. If you're interested let us know. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have any available units?
1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, IA.
What amenities does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have?
Some of 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
