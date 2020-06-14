1202 North Railroad St. Unit 2

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

We have a 2 bedroom apartment available June 1st located in Sumner. $550 per month + deposit. Pet friendly- $50 per month/per pet. Single stall garage included. If you're interested let us know. Thanks