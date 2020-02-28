205 Prairie Rose Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/qQfyE_SHAOw



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Solon. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features vaulted ceilings and a spacious, walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, pantry and ample cupboard space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent. Master bedroom features en suite. Garage and off street parking included in rent. Quick access to WHY 1 with nearby restaurants, convenience stores, shopping and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Solon



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Solon



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*No Pets Allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



