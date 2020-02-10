203 Prairie Rose Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/qQfyE_SHAOw
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Solon. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room is spacious and features a walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar and pantry. In unit washer and dryer included. Master bedroom features en suite. Central air to keep you warm or cool. Garage included in rent. Quick access to WHY 1 with nearby restaurants, convenience stores, shopping and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Solon
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Solon
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.