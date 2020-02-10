All apartments in Solon
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:44 PM

203 Prairie Rose Lane

203 Prairie Rose Lane · (319) 313-4222
Location

203 Prairie Rose Lane, Solon, IA 52333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 201 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/qQfyE_SHAOw

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Solon. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room is spacious and features a walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar and pantry. In unit washer and dryer included. Master bedroom features en suite. Central air to keep you warm or cool. Garage included in rent. Quick access to WHY 1 with nearby restaurants, convenience stores, shopping and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Solon

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Solon

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

