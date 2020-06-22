Amenities

pet friendly garage

1408 Villa Ave Available 07/01/20 3 BR 1 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent. Large kitchen, dining room, living, plank flooring throughout main and detached garage. Large fenced in back yard. .



Rent: $1,200

Security Deposit: $1,200

No cats. Dog accepted with a $250 pet deposit, plus $35 rent per month per pet.



Go to our website before calling. www.naiunited.com/property-management.

An application is required before we show property, no exceptions and can be completed on our website. If the property is still available, it will be on our website, otherwise it has been leased.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING in the home. Tenant or Renter's INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.

Online rent payments available upon request!



Application fee: $20 online



