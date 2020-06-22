All apartments in Sioux City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1408 Villa Ave

1408 Villa Avenue · (712) 226-6033
Location

1408 Villa Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 Villa Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1408 Villa Ave Available 07/01/20 3 BR 1 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent. Large kitchen, dining room, living, plank flooring throughout main and detached garage. Large fenced in back yard. .

Rent: $1,200
Security Deposit: $1,200
No cats. Dog accepted with a $250 pet deposit, plus $35 rent per month per pet.

Go to our website before calling. www.naiunited.com/property-management.
An application is required before we show property, no exceptions and can be completed on our website. If the property is still available, it will be on our website, otherwise it has been leased.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING in the home. Tenant or Renter's INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.
Online rent payments available upon request!

Application fee: $20 online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

