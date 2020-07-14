Cardinal Lofts

Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per adult
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pets under 1yr of age have an extra $100 pet deposit. Weight limit 50lbs. Breed restrictions are Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Dobermans or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by law.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs. Breed restrictions are Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Dobermans or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by law.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $100
rent: $20