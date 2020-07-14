All apartments in Shelby
Cardinal Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Cardinal Lofts

304 Western Avenue · (712) 214-4232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

304 Western Avenue, Shelby, IA 51570

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-203 · Avail. Aug 8

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-309 · Avail. Jul 18

$760

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 1-405 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cardinal Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
basketball court
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per adult
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pets under 1yr of age have an extra $100 pet deposit. Weight limit 50lbs. Breed restrictions are Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Dobermans or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by law.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs. Breed restrictions are Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Dobermans or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by law.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $100
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cardinal Lofts have any available units?
Cardinal Lofts has 3 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cardinal Lofts have?
Some of Cardinal Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cardinal Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Cardinal Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cardinal Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Cardinal Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Cardinal Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Cardinal Lofts offers parking.
Does Cardinal Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cardinal Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cardinal Lofts have a pool?
No, Cardinal Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Cardinal Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Cardinal Lofts has accessible units.
Does Cardinal Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cardinal Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Cardinal Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cardinal Lofts has units with air conditioning.
