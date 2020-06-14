All apartments in Pella
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

216 E. First Street

216 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 East 1st Street, Pella, IA 50219

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Group Rent Option -- Currently 2 other males under lease agreements and two other rooms available.One bedroom plus common spaces (kitchen, laundry, bathrooms). Call for details! - CALL 641-230-1030 for details. Up to four tenants living in this 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home. Rent declines with number of renters. Main floor laundry, spacious remodeled kitchen, two separate bathrooms.. Home has flooring updates and new appliances. Single detached garage for storage or vehicle. This rate is for sharing space with another individual. 1 or 2 tenants $1050; 3 tenants $1200 rent; 4 tenants $1300 rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4242496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E. First Street have any available units?
216 E. First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pella, IA.
Is 216 E. First Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 E. First Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E. First Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 E. First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pella.
Does 216 E. First Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 E. First Street does offer parking.
Does 216 E. First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E. First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E. First Street have a pool?
No, 216 E. First Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 E. First Street have accessible units?
No, 216 E. First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E. First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 E. First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 E. First Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 E. First Street does not have units with air conditioning.
