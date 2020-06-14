216 E. First Street

Amenities

Group Rent Option -- Currently 2 other males under lease agreements and two other rooms available.One bedroom plus common spaces (kitchen, laundry, bathrooms). Call for details! - CALL 641-230-1030 for details. Up to four tenants living in this 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home. Rent declines with number of renters. Main floor laundry, spacious remodeled kitchen, two separate bathrooms.. Home has flooring updates and new appliances. Single detached garage for storage or vehicle. This rate is for sharing space with another individual. 1 or 2 tenants $1050; 3 tenants $1200 rent; 4 tenants $1300 rent.



No Pets Allowed



