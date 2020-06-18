All apartments in Pella
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1238 Boone Street

1238 Boone Street · (641) 230-1030
Location

1238 Boone Street, Pella, IA 50219

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1238 Boone Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1238 Boone Street Available 08/01/20 $1,375 per month Furnished: Maintenance Free Living in a beautiful Pella Condo! - Move In Ready! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 stall heated garage; all conveniently located in Pella, Iowa! Central Air, great private deck! Spacious Kitchen with dining area, sunny living room space, in unit laundry area. Don't delay and enjoy all this condo has to offer...lawn care and snow removal and garbage all included! $1,375 per month rent for a full furnished unit. Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Boone Street have any available units?
1238 Boone Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1238 Boone Street have?
Some of 1238 Boone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Boone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Boone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Boone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pella.
Does 1238 Boone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Boone Street does offer parking.
Does 1238 Boone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Boone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Boone Street have a pool?
No, 1238 Boone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Boone Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 Boone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Boone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Boone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Boone Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1238 Boone Street has units with air conditioning.
