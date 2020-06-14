All apartments in Park View
30 Manor Drive - A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

30 Manor Drive - A

30 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30 Manor Drive, Park View, IA 52748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Manor Drive - A have any available units?
30 Manor Drive - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park View, IA.
Is 30 Manor Drive - A currently offering any rent specials?
30 Manor Drive - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Manor Drive - A pet-friendly?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park View.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A offer parking?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not offer parking.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A have a pool?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not have a pool.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A have accessible units?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Manor Drive - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Manor Drive - A does not have units with air conditioning.
