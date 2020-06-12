All apartments in North Liberty
Last updated June 12 2020

460 Cameron Way

460 Cameron Way · (319) 313-4222
Location

460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA 52317

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 203 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer. The living room features an electric fireplace and large, walk out deck. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (such as dishwasher and microwave), high buffet bar and ample cabinet/cupboard space. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Large pantry located in laundry room! Included in rent is a garage. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, health clinics, parks, schools and more! Quick access to i-380!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

