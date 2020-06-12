460 Cameron Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer. The living room features an electric fireplace and large, walk out deck. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (such as dishwasher and microwave), high buffet bar and ample cabinet/cupboard space. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Large pantry located in laundry room! Included in rent is a garage. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, health clinics, parks, schools and more! Quick access to i-380!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



