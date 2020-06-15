Amenities

419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided. Central air and heat. Ceiling fans. Newer carpet throughout. Newer vinyl in kitchen. Newer paint throughout. Electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and space saver microwave all included. Keep your car protected with the 2-car garage included with the rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2944234)