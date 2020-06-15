All apartments in North Liberty
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

419 W Zeller St

419 West Zeller Street · (319) 338-6288
Location

419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 W Zeller St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided. Central air and heat. Ceiling fans. Newer carpet throughout. Newer vinyl in kitchen. Newer paint throughout. Electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and space saver microwave all included. Keep your car protected with the 2-car garage included with the rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2944234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W Zeller St have any available units?
419 W Zeller St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 W Zeller St have?
Some of 419 W Zeller St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W Zeller St currently offering any rent specials?
419 W Zeller St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W Zeller St pet-friendly?
No, 419 W Zeller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Liberty.
Does 419 W Zeller St offer parking?
Yes, 419 W Zeller St does offer parking.
Does 419 W Zeller St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 W Zeller St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W Zeller St have a pool?
No, 419 W Zeller St does not have a pool.
Does 419 W Zeller St have accessible units?
No, 419 W Zeller St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W Zeller St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 W Zeller St has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 W Zeller St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 W Zeller St has units with air conditioning.
