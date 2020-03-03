240 Sadler Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with LVP flooring, fireplace and walk out deck. Kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, pantry, high rise buffet bar and area for dining room table. Master bedroom is very large and easily accommodates king size bed and features walk-in closet and master en suite. Washer and dryer are included in rent and are in unit. Garage and off street parking are also included in rent. Quick access to HWY 965 with nearby grocery, shopping restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of North Liberty



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



