All apartments in North Liberty
Find more places like 240 Sadler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Liberty, IA
/
240 Sadler Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

240 Sadler Lane

240 Sadler Lane · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Liberty
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA 52317
Wickham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 202 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with LVP flooring, fireplace and walk out deck. Kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, pantry, high rise buffet bar and area for dining room table. Master bedroom is very large and easily accommodates king size bed and features walk-in closet and master en suite. Washer and dryer are included in rent and are in unit. Garage and off street parking are also included in rent. Quick access to HWY 965 with nearby grocery, shopping restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of North Liberty

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Sadler Lane have any available units?
240 Sadler Lane has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Sadler Lane have?
Some of 240 Sadler Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Sadler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
240 Sadler Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Sadler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 240 Sadler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Liberty.
Does 240 Sadler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 240 Sadler Lane does offer parking.
Does 240 Sadler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Sadler Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Sadler Lane have a pool?
No, 240 Sadler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 240 Sadler Lane have accessible units?
No, 240 Sadler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Sadler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Sadler Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Sadler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Sadler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 240 Sadler Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms
North Liberty 3 BedroomsNorth Liberty Apartments with Parking
North Liberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAIowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity