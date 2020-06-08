All apartments in North Liberty
1825 Caleb Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

1825 Caleb Court

1825 Caleb Ct · (319) 313-4222
Location

1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA 52317
Wickham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20!

[VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1
[VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.be/n2NDs4XoeGw

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Luxury Condo located in North Liberty! The Caleb Court Condos are in a secure building that features underground parking, elevator access to all floors, and central/forced air in each unit! This 2nd floor condo features LVP flooring throughout the kitchen and living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances [including dishwasher & microwave], ample cabinetry, wall pantry, and breakfast buffet! The living room is spacious and has access to the walk-out deck. Both bedrooms feature private en suite and walk-in closets - the master having an additional closet. A stackable washer and dryer are included in rent [located off of kitchen by entry]. Caleb Court is located across the street from the North Liberty Hy-Vee with nearby restaurants, shopping, fitness, health clinics, convenience stores and much more! Quick access to i-380 and HWY 965!

Utilities INCLUDED in RENT
• GARBAGE

Utilities NOT Included and REQUIRED by TENANT
- GAS: Mid-American Energy
- ELECTRIC: Linn Area REC
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Services INCLUDED in RENT
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations of 2 | Up to 35lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent

[Directions]
Located off Forevergreen Road and Bernardy Drive by Crosspark HyVee of Coralville (3285 Crosspark Rd, Coralville, IA 52241)

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Caleb Court have any available units?
1825 Caleb Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1825 Caleb Court have?
Some of 1825 Caleb Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Caleb Court currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Caleb Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Caleb Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Caleb Court is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Caleb Court offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Caleb Court does offer parking.
Does 1825 Caleb Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Caleb Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Caleb Court have a pool?
No, 1825 Caleb Court does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Caleb Court have accessible units?
No, 1825 Caleb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Caleb Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Caleb Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Caleb Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Caleb Court does not have units with air conditioning.
