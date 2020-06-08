1825 Caleb Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage

AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20!



[VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1

[VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.be/n2NDs4XoeGw



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Luxury Condo located in North Liberty! The Caleb Court Condos are in a secure building that features underground parking, elevator access to all floors, and central/forced air in each unit! This 2nd floor condo features LVP flooring throughout the kitchen and living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances [including dishwasher & microwave], ample cabinetry, wall pantry, and breakfast buffet! The living room is spacious and has access to the walk-out deck. Both bedrooms feature private en suite and walk-in closets - the master having an additional closet. A stackable washer and dryer are included in rent [located off of kitchen by entry]. Caleb Court is located across the street from the North Liberty Hy-Vee with nearby restaurants, shopping, fitness, health clinics, convenience stores and much more! Quick access to i-380 and HWY 965!



Utilities INCLUDED in RENT

• GARBAGE



Utilities NOT Included and REQUIRED by TENANT

- GAS: Mid-American Energy

- ELECTRIC: Linn Area REC

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Services INCLUDED in RENT

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations of 2 | Up to 35lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent



[Directions]

Located off Forevergreen Road and Bernardy Drive by Crosspark HyVee of Coralville (3285 Crosspark Rd, Coralville, IA 52241)



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.