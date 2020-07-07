3029 River Road - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean and well managed 2 bedrooms and 1 bath unit. This unit includes a great eat in kitchen, spacious living room, shower/tub and washer/dryer hookups located in the unit's utility room. All electric, tenant pays utilities.

3027 River Road near HWY 22 NE of town, close to shopping, Park Avenue, community college and the bike/walking trails. Off street parking available. No pets/No smoking. Lease is one year or longer. Applications can be made at: www.rentmuscatine.com Will not show unit without application first. No application fees. 1st. month's rent and security deposit are required.