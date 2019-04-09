Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2207 New Hampshire Single Family - 4 Bedrooms. Main floor includes open concept kitchen/dinning room, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath/shower, and laundry room. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Central air, deck, dishwasher, storage shed, and off street parking. Freshly painted, new windows and new carpet.

Located in a quiet neighborhood. No smoking! Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. Serious inquiries only! Application must be submitted prior to a showing. www.rentmuscatine.com