Amenities

on-site laundry carport

2012 Cedar Street near Muscatine High School, YMCA and the post office. Off street parking available with carport. No pets/No smoking. Great for a quite person or family. Lease is 1 year or longer. Applications can be made at: www.rentmuscatine.com Will not show unit without a rental application submitted. No application fees. 1st. month's rent and security deposit required. Tenant responsible for utilities.