910 Tamarack Lane

Amenities
Beautiful & brand new! This 3 bedroom town home offers small town comfortable living at it's best. Fantastic kitchen with granite, glass, SS appliances & pantry. Main level laundry, large closets & daylight windows. Neutral colors with white trim & LVT flooring. Lower level offers conforming bedroom, full bath and a wide open family room. 2 car attached garage w/ openers. All located on a private cul-de-sac.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.