All apartments in Marion
Find more places like Shadow Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
Shadow Ridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

Shadow Ridge

2525 Prairie Hill Drive · (319) 373-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2525 Prairie Hill Drive, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two bedroom condominium · Avail. now

$930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit Two bedroom townhomes · Avail. now

$1,165

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Located off Highway 13 in Marion at the intersection of Prairie Ridge Avenue and Prairie Hill Drive. Leasing office is at 5500 Dyer Avenue in Marion.

New construction. This is a smoke-free property. Smoking is not allowed inside the units or on the property. Units include washer and dryer, range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and central air-conditioning. Renters insurance is required. Visit our website mirageproperties.net for additional information. Rental application can be submitted online or in person at our office. Call Shadow Ridge for additional information, to check availability or to schedule a showing. Rent payments can be made online via RENTCafe or in person at our office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2091057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Ridge have any available units?
Shadow Ridge has 2 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadow Ridge have?
Some of Shadow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Shadow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does Shadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Ridge offers parking.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Ridge have a pool?
No, Shadow Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Shadow Ridge have accessible units?
No, Shadow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Shadow Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion 3 Bedrooms
Marion Apartments with BalconiesMarion Apartments with Parking
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IAWaterloo, IA
Coralville, IANorth Liberty, IA
Muscatine, IAIowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity