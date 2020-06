Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Must see this large 2 bedroom near Hy Vee, Goodwill, Fareway etc etc!!



Heat and Water is paid.



Onsite Coin operated Laundry, Off Street Parking!



Stove and Refrigerator provided!



Renter's insurance required.



Please call Eagle Property Management for a viewing.

We are not showing occupied units. This unit will not be shown until after July 1, 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

We look forward to working with you!

Contact us to schedule a showing.