All apartments in Marion
Find more places like 2951 9th Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
2951 9th Street - 8
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:13 AM

2951 9th Street - 8

2951 9th Street · (319) 826-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2951 9th Street, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High
School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants are only responsible for electricity, water and trash covered! Full online rent payment and personal tenant information portal available for your convenience!

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $675-$750 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND*

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Rent: $595- $695 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have any available units?
2951 9th Street - 8 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2951 9th Street - 8 have?
Some of 2951 9th Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 9th Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2951 9th Street - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 9th Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 9th Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2951 9th Street - 8 does offer parking.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 9th Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 2951 9th Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2951 9th Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 9th Street - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 9th Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2951 9th Street - 8 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2951 9th Street - 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion Apartments with Balcony
Marion Apartments with ParkingMarion Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity