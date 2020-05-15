2951 9th Street - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High

School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants are only responsible for electricity, water and trash covered! Full online rent payment and personal tenant information portal available for your convenience!



Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



RENT: $675-$750 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND*



AMMT, LLC

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Pets Welcome with additional fees.



Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Rent: $595- $695 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



AMMT, LLC

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403