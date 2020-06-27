All apartments in Marion
Find more places like 1580 James Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
1580 James Drive
Last updated June 27 2020 at 3:45 PM

1580 James Drive

1580 James Drive · (319) 313-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1580 James Drive, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well-Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Marion. Centrally located and within walking distance to downtown Marion and St. Joseph's. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 non-conforming downstairs with a full bathroom on each floor.
-$30 Application Fee: https://premierpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
-Pets allowed with $425 annual pet fee
-Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn and snow
-Security Deposit is 1 month's rent
*Call to set up a showing today, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 James Drive have any available units?
1580 James Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1580 James Drive have?
Some of 1580 James Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1580 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 James Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 James Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1580 James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1580 James Drive offers parking.
Does 1580 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 James Drive have a pool?
No, 1580 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1580 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 1580 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 James Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 James Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1580 James Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1580 James Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion 3 Bedrooms
Marion Apartments with BalconiesMarion Apartments with Parking
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IAWaterloo, IA
Coralville, IANorth Liberty, IA
Muscatine, IAIowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity