1580 James Drive

Amenities
Well-Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Marion. Centrally located and within walking distance to downtown Marion and St. Joseph's. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 non-conforming downstairs with a full bathroom on each floor.
-$30 Application Fee: https://premierpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
-Pets allowed with $425 annual pet fee
-Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn and snow
-Security Deposit is 1 month's rent
*Call to set up a showing today, this one will go fast!