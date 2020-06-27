1580 James Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Well-Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Marion. Centrally located and within walking distance to downtown Marion and St. Joseph's. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 non-conforming downstairs with a full bathroom on each floor.

-$30 Application Fee: https://premierpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

-Pets allowed with $425 annual pet fee

-Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn and snow

-Security Deposit is 1 month's rent

*Call to set up a showing today, this one will go fast!