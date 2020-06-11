All apartments in Leon
Leon, IA
102 S Main Street - 29
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

102 S Main Street - 29

102 South Main Street · (888) 510-9306
Location

102 South Main Street, Leon, IA 50144

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Bright second floor corner apartment featuring full sized fridge and range. One bedroom and one bathroom with views to the south. Enjoy free WiFi plus all utilities included!
Welcome to Main Street Apartments. As you approach this historic 3 story brick building you'll get a sense of the culture from the late 1800 when this building was built. Originally Hotel Leon, this now remodeled apartment building brings closer to those that want to enjoy being nearby shopping, restaurants, bars, theatre and more. All utilities included, plus FREE WiFi. For more information, please visit us online at 102MainStreet.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have any available units?
102 S Main Street - 29 has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 S Main Street - 29 have?
Some of 102 S Main Street - 29's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Main Street - 29 currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Main Street - 29 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Main Street - 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 S Main Street - 29 is pet friendly.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Main Street - 29 does offer parking.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 S Main Street - 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have a pool?
No, 102 S Main Street - 29 does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have accessible units?
No, 102 S Main Street - 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 S Main Street - 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Main Street - 29 have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Main Street - 29 does not have units with air conditioning.
