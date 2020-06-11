102 S Main Street - 29

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Bright second floor corner apartment featuring full sized fridge and range. One bedroom and one bathroom with views to the south. Enjoy free WiFi plus all utilities included!

Welcome to Main Street Apartments. As you approach this historic 3 story brick building you'll get a sense of the culture from the late 1800 when this building was built. Originally Hotel Leon, this now remodeled apartment building brings closer to those that want to enjoy being nearby shopping, restaurants, bars, theatre and more. All utilities included, plus FREE WiFi. For more information, please visit us online at 102MainStreet.com.