318 E. Main St. - 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry parking internet access media room

This spacious one bedroom apartment boast new floors, new kitchen cabinets and counters and fresh paint. Enjoy views from this second floor home towards downtown Lamoni. Close and easy access to the Elevator.

Welcome to Main Street Apartments. This grand 3 story brick building is next to the heart of downtown Lamoni. Now remodeled, Main Street Apartments brings closer to those that want to enjoy being nearby shopping, restaurants, theater and more. All utilities included, plus FREE WiFi. For more information, please visit us online at MainStreetLamoni.com.