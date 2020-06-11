All apartments in Lamoni
Find more places like 318 E. Main St. - 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lamoni, IA
/
318 E. Main St. - 202
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

318 E. Main St. - 202

318 East Main Street · (888) 510-9306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

318 East Main Street, Lamoni, IA 50140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
This spacious one bedroom apartment boast new floors, new kitchen cabinets and counters and fresh paint. Enjoy views from this second floor home towards downtown Lamoni. Close and easy access to the Elevator.
Welcome to Main Street Apartments. This grand 3 story brick building is next to the heart of downtown Lamoni. Now remodeled, Main Street Apartments brings closer to those that want to enjoy being nearby shopping, restaurants, theater and more. All utilities included, plus FREE WiFi. For more information, please visit us online at MainStreetLamoni.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have any available units?
318 E. Main St. - 202 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have?
Some of 318 E. Main St. - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 E. Main St. - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
318 E. Main St. - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E. Main St. - 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 E. Main St. - 202 is pet friendly.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 318 E. Main St. - 202 does offer parking.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 E. Main St. - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have a pool?
No, 318 E. Main St. - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 318 E. Main St. - 202 has accessible units.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 E. Main St. - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 E. Main St. - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 E. Main St. - 202 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 E. Main St. - 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity