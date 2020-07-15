Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winwood.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
Winwood Apartments, located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Iowa, is nestled in the peaceful surroundings of Johnston's Green Meadows community. Offering a variety of studio, one and two bedroom, private entrance apartment homes, Winwood Apartments include such amenities as a washer/dryer in every unit, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and outside storage.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $50 dna charge
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Winwood have any available units?
Winwood offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $750 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $935. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Winwood have?
Some of Winwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winwood currently offering any rent specials?
Winwood is offering the following rent specials: Move in by August 1st and get $1,500 Rent Credit! Call the office for more information!