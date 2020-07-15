All apartments in Johnston
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

Winwood

6031 Meadow Crest Dr · (515) 320-8489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by August 1st and get $1,500 Rent Credit! Call the office for more information!
Location

6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Bayberry (Studio)-1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Bayberry (Studio)-2

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

White Spruce-1

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Maple-1

$935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Hawthorn-1

$935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Willow-1

$935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
Winwood Apartments, located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Iowa, is nestled in the peaceful surroundings of Johnston's Green Meadows community. Offering a variety of studio, one and two bedroom, private entrance apartment homes, Winwood Apartments include such amenities as a washer/dryer in every unit, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and outside storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $50 dna charge
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winwood have any available units?
Winwood offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $750 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $935. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Winwood have?
Some of Winwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winwood currently offering any rent specials?
Winwood is offering the following rent specials: Move in by August 1st and get $1,500 Rent Credit! Call the office for more information!
Is Winwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Winwood is pet friendly.
Does Winwood offer parking?
Yes, Winwood offers parking.
Does Winwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Winwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Winwood have a pool?
Yes, Winwood has a pool.
Does Winwood have accessible units?
Yes, Winwood has accessible units.
Does Winwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Winwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Winwood has units with air conditioning.
