4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!



$725 deposit and first month rent free!



UNIT DESCRIPTION



Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools



4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131



$725.00/MONTH



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 2 Beds



Bathrooms: 1 Bath



Parking: Off street



Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)



Deposit: $725



Utilities: We provide heat, water, sewer and garbage. Tenant is responsible for electricity, tv, internet etc.



Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK up to 35 pounds. $200 non refundable pet fee and $20 a month pet rent, Per pet.



Laundry: Shared



Property Type: Apartment - These are split level units with one floor being a half flight up and one being a half flight down



DESCRIPTION



This is a cute and affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in the wonderful community of Johnston. Excellent location for families looking to get into the Johnston area for a REASONABLE amount of rent!! Wonderful family friendly neighborhood with access to walking trails and close to a fantastic park. Lots of green space behind buildings provide a great place for everyone to get outside and enjoy.



Bring your family and come Join Ours!



If you lived here you would be home by now!!



Less than perfect history? That's OK...We have options available!



Application is free. Once we get the application and give it a preliminary approval we will request a background check. This does carry a $35 fee to complete. We make nothing on this, it simply allows us to better understand your history.



An application and background check must be done for each adult that would be living in the unit.

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator