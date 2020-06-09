All apartments in Johnston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:29 AM

4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3

4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue · (515) 989-1701
Location

4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA 50131
East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

$725 deposit and first month rent free!

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools

4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131

$725.00/MONTH

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Off street

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $725

Utilities: We provide heat, water, sewer and garbage. Tenant is responsible for electricity, tv, internet etc.

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK up to 35 pounds. $200 non refundable pet fee and $20 a month pet rent, Per pet.

Laundry: Shared

Property Type: Apartment - These are split level units with one floor being a half flight up and one being a half flight down

DESCRIPTION

This is a cute and affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in the wonderful community of Johnston. Excellent location for families looking to get into the Johnston area for a REASONABLE amount of rent!! Wonderful family friendly neighborhood with access to walking trails and close to a fantastic park. Lots of green space behind buildings provide a great place for everyone to get outside and enjoy.

Bring your family and come Join Ours!

If you lived here you would be home by now!!

Less than perfect history? That's OK...We have options available!

Application is free. Once we get the application and give it a preliminary approval we will request a background check. This does carry a $35 fee to complete. We make nothing on this, it simply allows us to better understand your history.

An application and background check must be done for each adult that would be living in the unit.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

