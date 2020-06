Amenities

This listing is for an August 1st move in. Charming Studio apartment in College Hill House. This truly unique housing option is located just minutes from College Green Park, U of Iowa campus, downtown Iowa City, and the New Pioneer Coop. Tenants can enjoy the casual public sitting area on the lower level. There is on-site coin operated laundry. Rent includes all utilities except for electricity. $720.00 rent and $720.00 security deposit. This is a smoke free and pet free building. Please contact David @ 319-321-8568 for more information. Presented by PPM Real Estate.