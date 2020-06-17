920 Hudson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This lower level apartment has a secured exterior door that leads down to the apartment. This apartment features quaint living room and recently remodeled kitchen with subway tile, oven, dishwasher and space for a small dining room table. Bedroom easily fits a full size bed and bathroom features shower stall. On Street + 1 car driveway for parking. Onsite laundry (No Coins Needed - Shared with Main Level and Upper Level tenants). Quick access to HWY 1 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply

- GAS: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply

- GARBAGE & WATER: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 CAR [SHARED DRIVEWAY SPOT] - First come, first serve between all units

Contact us to schedule a showing.