Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

920 Hudson Avenue

920 Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Hudson Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52246
Miller-Orchard

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This lower level apartment has a secured exterior door that leads down to the apartment. This apartment features quaint living room and recently remodeled kitchen with subway tile, oven, dishwasher and space for a small dining room table. Bedroom easily fits a full size bed and bathroom features shower stall. On Street + 1 car driveway for parking. Onsite laundry (No Coins Needed - Shared with Main Level and Upper Level tenants). Quick access to HWY 1 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply
- GAS: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply
- GARBAGE & WATER: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 CAR [SHARED DRIVEWAY SPOT] - First come, first serve between all units
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
920 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 920 Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 920 Hudson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 Hudson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 920 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
