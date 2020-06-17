920 Hudson Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This lower level apartment has a secured exterior door that leads down to the apartment. This apartment features quaint living room and recently remodeled kitchen with subway tile, oven, dishwasher and space for a small dining room table. Bedroom easily fits a full size bed and bathroom features shower stall. On Street + 1 car driveway for parking. Onsite laundry (No Coins Needed - Shared with Main Level and Upper Level tenants). Quick access to HWY 1 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply
- GAS: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply
- GARBAGE & WATER: WESTWINDS REAL ESTATE - Terms and Conditions Apply
Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 CAR [SHARED DRIVEWAY SPOT] - First come, first serve between all units
Contact us to schedule a showing.