All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 912 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
912 2nd Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:25 AM

912 2nd Avenue

912 2nd Avenue · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

912 2nd Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52245
Creekside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 2 non-related adults]

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning. Kitchen features oven and plenty of cabinet space. Bedroom fits a queen sized bed with plenty of closet space. Off street parking available. Bus stops, grocery, convenience, restaurants, and more nearby.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER [HEAT] & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 2nd Avenue have any available units?
912 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 912 2nd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 912 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 912 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 912 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 2nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 912 2nd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity