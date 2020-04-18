912 2nd Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Occupancy
[Limited to 2 non-related adults]
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning. Kitchen features oven and plenty of cabinet space. Bedroom fits a queen sized bed with plenty of closet space. Off street parking available. Bus stops, grocery, convenience, restaurants, and more nearby.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER [HEAT] & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.