912 2nd Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 2 non-related adults]



1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning. Kitchen features oven and plenty of cabinet space. Bedroom fits a queen sized bed with plenty of closet space. Off street parking available. Bus stops, grocery, convenience, restaurants, and more nearby.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER [HEAT] & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.