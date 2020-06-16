840 Maggard Street

Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/ikQNkfOTlJQ



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232552?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side apartment complex offers a spacious parking lot with video surveillance. This 2nd floor unit features a quaint living room and 2 bedrooms large enough for full sized beds! On-site coin operated laundry available. Units have wall unit A/C. Heat and water included in monthly rent.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER (+HEAT) and GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*Off Street Parking Available



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

