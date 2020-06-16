All apartments in Iowa City
840 Maggard Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

840 Maggard Street

840 Maggard Street · (319) 313-4222
Location

840 Maggard Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/ikQNkfOTlJQ

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232552?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side apartment complex offers a spacious parking lot with video surveillance. This 2nd floor unit features a quaint living room and 2 bedrooms large enough for full sized beds! On-site coin operated laundry available. Units have wall unit A/C. Heat and water included in monthly rent.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER (+HEAT) and GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*Off Street Parking Available

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Maggard Street have any available units?
840 Maggard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
Is 840 Maggard Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Maggard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Maggard Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Maggard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 840 Maggard Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 Maggard Street does offer parking.
Does 840 Maggard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Maggard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Maggard Street have a pool?
No, 840 Maggard Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Maggard Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Maggard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Maggard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Maggard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Maggard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 840 Maggard Street has units with air conditioning.
