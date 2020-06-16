840 Maggard Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]
Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/ikQNkfOTlJQ
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232552?source=marketing
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side apartment complex offers a spacious parking lot with video surveillance. This 2nd floor unit features a quaint living room and 2 bedrooms large enough for full sized beds! On-site coin operated laundry available. Units have wall unit A/C. Heat and water included in monthly rent.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER (+HEAT) and GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*Off Street Parking Available
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...
Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.