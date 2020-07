824 E Market St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 824 Market Street Street Iowa City IA – Large 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Downtown Iowa City On U of I Campus!



Call Now 319-354-0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Showing! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!



Large 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House Downtown Iowa City On the University of Iowa Campus! On City & Cambus Routes, Short Walk, Bike or Bus Ride To Downtown Iowa City & University of Iowa Campus, FREE Off Street Parking! Washer & Dryer In Rental! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water!



Owner is an Iowa Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875560)