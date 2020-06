Amenities

802 Benton Dr #34 Available 08/01/20 802 Benton Manor #34 Iowa City, IA 52240 - Conveniently located to Westside Campus, this 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo is on bus lines and includes an assigned parking spot. Spacious living room and attached dining room, galley kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dry in unit.



Water and sewer are paid by landlord.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4656150)