Amenities
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20!
758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal. Each unit also includes a washer and dryer - located in the kitchen. The living rooms are spacious and connect to one of two bedrooms via a double door! Bedrooms are spacious - big enough for queen size beds! The main bathroom features a full sized tub!
UNIT DETAILS
2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP
[ DECK ] This unit has a deck located off the living room.
[ DISHWASHER ] This unit does not include a dishwasher in the kitchen.
UNIT UTILITY INFORMATION | L = Landlord Responsibility | T = Tenant Responsibility
[ T ] Water [ T ] Electricity by MidAmerican [ T ] Gas by MidAmerican
CONDO SERVICES
[ L ] Garbage [ L ] Lawn Care [ L ] Snow Removal
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #01] https://youtu.be/lu1XqyvRXdc
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #02] https://youtu.be/2uxmtsxosj8
PET POLICY
[ NO PETS ] This unit is not pet friendly.
PARKING
[ 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPOT ]
ADDITIONAL DISCLAIMERS
**Photos/Videos MAY be of a similar unit
**Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
