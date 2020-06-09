All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:42 PM

758 Westwinds Drive

758 Westwinds Drive · (319) 313-4222
Location

758 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20!

758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal. Each unit also includes a washer and dryer - located in the kitchen. The living rooms are spacious and connect to one of two bedrooms via a double door! Bedrooms are spacious - big enough for queen size beds! The main bathroom features a full sized tub!

UNIT DETAILS
2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP
[ DECK ] This unit has a deck located off the living room.
[ DISHWASHER ] This unit does not include a dishwasher in the kitchen.

UNIT UTILITY INFORMATION | L = Landlord Responsibility | T = Tenant Responsibility
[ T ] Water [ T ] Electricity by MidAmerican [ T ] Gas by MidAmerican
CONDO SERVICES
[ L ] Garbage [ L ] Lawn Care [ L ] Snow Removal

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #01] https://youtu.be/lu1XqyvRXdc
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #02] https://youtu.be/2uxmtsxosj8

PET POLICY
[ NO PETS ] This unit is not pet friendly.

PARKING
[ 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPOT ]

ADDITIONAL DISCLAIMERS
**Photos/Videos MAY be of a similar unit
**Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Westwinds Drive have any available units?
758 Westwinds Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 758 Westwinds Drive have?
Some of 758 Westwinds Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Westwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
758 Westwinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Westwinds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 Westwinds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 758 Westwinds Drive does offer parking.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 Westwinds Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 758 Westwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 758 Westwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 Westwinds Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 758 Westwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 Westwinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
