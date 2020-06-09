Amenities

Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20!



758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal. Each unit also includes a washer and dryer - located in the kitchen. The living rooms are spacious and connect to one of two bedrooms via a double door! Bedrooms are spacious - big enough for queen size beds! The main bathroom features a full sized tub!



UNIT DETAILS

2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP

[ DECK ] This unit has a deck located off the living room.

[ DISHWASHER ] This unit does not include a dishwasher in the kitchen.



UNIT UTILITY INFORMATION | L = Landlord Responsibility | T = Tenant Responsibility

[ T ] Water [ T ] Electricity by MidAmerican [ T ] Gas by MidAmerican

CONDO SERVICES

[ L ] Garbage [ L ] Lawn Care [ L ] Snow Removal



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #01] https://youtu.be/lu1XqyvRXdc

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #02] https://youtu.be/2uxmtsxosj8



PET POLICY

[ NO PETS ] This unit is not pet friendly.



PARKING

[ 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPOT ]



ADDITIONAL DISCLAIMERS

**Photos/Videos MAY be of a similar unit

**Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



