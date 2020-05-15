All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:50 PM

734 Westwinds Drive

734 Westwinds Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

734 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo features a spacious living room with walk out patio. The kitchen features range oven, breakfast buffet, plenty of cabinetry and in unit washer and dryer.Each bedroom easily fits a full size bed - the master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet! Conveniently located near schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, bank & restaurants. On bus line and easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Assigned Parking Spot included in rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

