734 Westwinds Drive

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo features a spacious living room with walk out patio. The kitchen features range oven, breakfast buffet, plenty of cabinetry and in unit washer and dryer.Each bedroom easily fits a full size bed - the master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet! Conveniently located near schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, bank & restaurants. On bus line and easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Assigned Parking Spot included in rent



