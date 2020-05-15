734 Westwinds Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo features a spacious living room with walk out patio. The kitchen features range oven, breakfast buffet, plenty of cabinetry and in unit washer and dryer.Each bedroom easily fits a full size bed - the master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet! Conveniently located near schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, bank & restaurants. On bus line and easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Assigned Parking Spot included in rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.