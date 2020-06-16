All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

728 Westwinds Drive

728 Westwinds Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8
NOTE: Dishwasher and deck/patio shown in video. 728 Westwinds Drive #5 does not include a dishwasher or have a deck/patio.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1478903?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor unit features a spacious living room. The kitchen features range oven, garbage disposal, plenty of cabinet space and in unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are big enough for full size beds and one bedroom features a walk-in closet. Off street parking. Conveniently located near schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, bank & restaurants. On bus line and easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Assigned Parking Spot included in rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Westwinds Drive have any available units?
728 Westwinds Drive has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Westwinds Drive have?
Some of 728 Westwinds Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Westwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 Westwinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Westwinds Drive pet-friendly?
No, 728 Westwinds Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 728 Westwinds Drive does offer parking.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Westwinds Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 728 Westwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 Westwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Westwinds Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Westwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Westwinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
