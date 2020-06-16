Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8

NOTE: Dishwasher and deck/patio shown in video. 728 Westwinds Drive #5 does not include a dishwasher or have a deck/patio.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1478903?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor unit features a spacious living room. The kitchen features range oven, garbage disposal, plenty of cabinet space and in unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are big enough for full size beds and one bedroom features a walk-in closet. Off street parking. Conveniently located near schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, bank & restaurants. On bus line and easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Assigned Parking Spot included in rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

