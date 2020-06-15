All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

726 Arch Rock Rd

726 Arch Rock Road · (319) 721-2341
Location

726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 726 Arch Rock Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City. Included in unit laundry, Master suite, 9ft Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet, Stainless Steel appliances, High end cabinetry, Gas fireplace, Ceiling fans, Central AC, garbage disposal, and 2 car attached garage. The location provides easy access to I-80, downtown Iowa City, University of Campus, shopping and restaurant areas, recreational areas, and public transportation routes.

(RLNE5392125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have any available units?
726 Arch Rock Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Arch Rock Rd have?
Some of 726 Arch Rock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Arch Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
726 Arch Rock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Arch Rock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Arch Rock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 726 Arch Rock Rd does offer parking.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Arch Rock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have a pool?
No, 726 Arch Rock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 726 Arch Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Arch Rock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Arch Rock Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 Arch Rock Rd has units with air conditioning.
