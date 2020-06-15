Amenities
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City. Included in unit laundry, Master suite, 9ft Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet, Stainless Steel appliances, High end cabinetry, Gas fireplace, Ceiling fans, Central AC, garbage disposal, and 2 car attached garage. The location provides easy access to I-80, downtown Iowa City, University of Campus, shopping and restaurant areas, recreational areas, and public transportation routes.
(RLNE5392125)