Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

723 E. Jefferson Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 2 non-related adults]



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142022?source=marketing



Fully renovated ground floor studio apartment with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances. You'll love this quaint studio, complete with new refrigerator, range oven, microwave and central air! Close to campus, Mercy Hospital and right downtown. On-site [COIN] washer and dryer and shared courtyard. Rent includes 1 garage space (garage shared). Extra room and storage beneath unit.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

WATER and GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican



*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*No Pets Allowed

*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5347135)