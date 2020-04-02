Amenities
723 E. Jefferson Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Occupancy
[Limited to 2 non-related adults]
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142022?source=marketing
Fully renovated ground floor studio apartment with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances. You'll love this quaint studio, complete with new refrigerator, range oven, microwave and central air! Close to campus, Mercy Hospital and right downtown. On-site [COIN] washer and dryer and shared courtyard. Rent includes 1 garage space (garage shared). Extra room and storage beneath unit.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
WATER and GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5347135)