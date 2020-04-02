All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 723 E. Jefferson Street #02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
723 E. Jefferson Street #02
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

723 E. Jefferson Street #02

723 East Jefferson Street · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

723 East Jefferson Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
College Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
723 E. Jefferson Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 2 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142022?source=marketing

Fully renovated ground floor studio apartment with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances. You'll love this quaint studio, complete with new refrigerator, range oven, microwave and central air! Close to campus, Mercy Hospital and right downtown. On-site [COIN] washer and dryer and shared courtyard. Rent includes 1 garage space (garage shared). Extra room and storage beneath unit.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
WATER and GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have any available units?
723 E. Jefferson Street #02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have?
Some of 723 E. Jefferson Street #02's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 currently offering any rent specials?
723 E. Jefferson Street #02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 pet-friendly?
No, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 offer parking?
Yes, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 does offer parking.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have a pool?
No, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 does not have a pool.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have accessible units?
No, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 E. Jefferson Street #02 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 723 E. Jefferson Street #02?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity